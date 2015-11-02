HONG KONG Nov 2 HSBC said it has
entered into an agreement to establish a majority-owned
securities joint venture in China, taking advantage of more
beneficial rules for Hong Kong-funded banks to get more
ownership of such a venture than rival foreign banks enjoy in
China.
HSBC could own up to 51 percent of the proposed joint
venture with China's Shenzhen Qianhai Financial Holdings Co Ltd,
the British lender said in a media release on Monday.
Foreign ownership for other foreign banks of their China
securities joint ventures is capped at 49 percent.
The proposed venture is subject to regulatory review, and it
could engage in the full range of investment banking and
securities businesses in China, HSBC said.
