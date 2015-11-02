* HSBC would own up to 51 pct of proposed JV
* HK-friendly rules favour lender over foreign rivals
* Move carries risks amid China growth slowdown
By Lawrence White
HONG KONG, Nov 2 Europe's biggest lender HSBC
is setting up a majority-owned securities joint venture
in China, taking advantage of Chinese rules that favour Hong
Kong-established banks over foreign peers in the world's second
biggest economy.
HSBC's aim is to establish a foothold in issuing bonds in
China, which the bank sees as an area of strong future growth.
HSBC said on Monday it would own up to 51 percent of the
proposed joint venture with China's unlisted Shenzhen Qianhai
Financial Holdings Co Ltd.
"It opens up quite a significant opportunity, mostly in the
area of bonds," HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told
reporters on a conference call. "It allows us to do debt capital
markets in China in RMB (renminbi) for corporates."
HSBC has already said it plans to shift assets into China's
Pearl River Delta region in the southern province of Guangdong,
a move seen by analysts as potentially risky given the country's
slowing economic growth.
"As China moves forward people will have to save for their
own retirement, healthcare, education of their kids, etc. That
means long-term liabilities and they'll need long-term assets,"
Gulliver said.
He declined to forecast potential profits for the business
nor how much the bank has invested, but he said "it is not
insignificant."
"It will take us three to four years for it to become
profitable and start to make a return, but it's a significant
component of both our global banking and markets proposition in
China and also commercial banking," Gulliver said. He was
speaking after reporting a 32 percent rise in quarterly profits.
HSBC should have an edge over foreign rivals due to its
ownership of a Hong Kong-based banking subsidiary, The Hongkong
and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.
Ownership for other foreign banks of their China securities
joint ventures is capped at 49 percent. Industry watchers say
those ventures suffer from restrictive licences that confine
them to underwriting stock offerings rather than share trading.
Since 2007, foreign investment banks operating through joint
ventures with local partners in China have struggled to make
much headway. A Reuters analysis last year of data from China's
securities regulator showed they averaged a collective loss of
21 million yuan ($3.31 million) a year.
HSBC said the proposed joint venture could engage in the
full range of investment banking and securities businesses in
China. The proposed venture is subject to regulatory review.
($1 = 6.3371 Chinese yuan renminbi)
