(Adds background detail and quotes)

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - HSBC is preparing to sell its debut contingent convertible bond following a global investor roadshow as it seeks to meet new regulatory requirements and replenish its stock of Tier 1 capital.

The bank is planning on selling a US dollar bond but is also considering a euro issue. HSBC has USD16bn worth of Tier 1 capital outstanding, of which USD14bn is eligible for grandfathering, leaving USD2bn that will need to be replaced as it amortises by 2021.

"This is a logical step for HSBC to take to make its capital structure more efficient," said a hybrid capital expert.

The new deal will also help the bank improve its leverage ratio, although a banker close to the deal said that was not the motivation for the trade.

UK banks are facing the prospect of having to raise even more capital to reach a proposed leverage ratio requirement of 5.75%.

The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee is reviewing plans to increase UK bank leverage ratio requirements that could prove yet more onerous than the 3% imposed upon them just over a year ago, with the largest chunk to be met with Common Equity Tier 1.

European banks have been actively topping up their capital buffers with Additional Tier 1 bonds since the market opened last year, as it provides a cheaper source of capital than equity for improving their leverage ratios. HSBC's ratio is 4.3%.

Europe's largest bank by assets has hired its own investment banking unit as sole bookrunner and coordinator to market the SEC-registered Additional Tier 1 securities.

The bonds will feature a 7% common equity tier 1 trigger with equity conversion. The bank's common equity ratio is 11.3% on a fully-loaded basis, as of the end of the first half of the year.

Investor meetings will commence on Thursday and conclude next Tuesday, with the bond issue expected to follow thereafter.

The bonds are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB by Fitch. HSBC's senior ratings are Aa3/A+/AA-.

HSBC has previously said it is planning to raise USD15-20bn of Additional Tier 1 capital in the coming years.

Under the Basel 3 framework, banks can raise 1.5% of their 6% Tier 1 capital ratio in the form of non-dilutive equity-like instruments.

HSBC has focused its capital raising efforts on Tier 2 paper. In March, the bank sold US$3.5bn-worth of Tier 2 capital that offered investors coupons of 4.25%-5.25%. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Sudip Roy)