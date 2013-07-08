PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, July 8 HSBC Holdings said Simon Cooper will take over as head of its commercial banking arm in October in one of a batch of senior management changes unveiled on Monday.
Cooper, 45, has been CEO of HSBC Middle East and North Africa for the past four years and will replace Alan Keir, who will become chief executive of HSBC Bank Plc, a role that oversees operations in Britain, continental Europe, Turkey, the Middle East, Africa and Bermuda.
Keir will replace Brian Robertson, who is retiring after 38 years at the bank.
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Bank of England's new deputy governor, Charlotte Hogg, needs to take steps to avoid possible conflicts of interest in her role as one of Britain's top financial regulators, senior British lawmakers said on Thursday.
* Role seen as vital in upcoming Brexit talks (Adds roles for speaking to parliament in paragraph 9)