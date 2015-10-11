Oct 11 A senior player in HSBC's push to improve
the way it polices transactions for criminal activity left the
British bank late last month, creating a possible gap in
leadership as it seeks to satisfy compliance demands from U.S.
regulators and the U.S. Department of Justice.
Daniel Wager, a former Homeland Security official with prior
experience helping another multinational bank improve compliance
controls, left his post as regional head of anti-money
laundering investigations last month to join a consulting
venture. Thus far, a replacement has not been named, a source
familiar with the matter said.
Wager was HSBC's top U.S. anti-money laundering
executive until early this year when he was replaced by Mary
Squire, formerly head of sanctions and anti-money laundering at
the Royal Bank of Scotland Group.
Wager and Polly Greenberg, who last month also left her job
as chief of the major economic crime bureau at the Manhattan
District Attorney's office, started a New York regulatory
compliance practice for Kinetic Partners, a division of
financial advisory and investment banking firm Duff & Phelps
Corp.
HSBC spokesman Rob Sherman declined to comment on Wager's
departure.
HSBC paid nearly $2 billion in penalties in December 2012 to
resolve charges that it failed to stop hundreds of millions of
dollars in drug money from flowing through the bank from Mexico,
and it promised to fix the problems.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the
Justice Department are closely tracking the bank's steps.
Spokesmen for both declined comment on Wager's departure.
The government chose former New York prosecutor Michael
Cherkasky to monitor HSBC's compliance remediation efforts. His
reports have cited issues with the bank's progress to date.
In April 2014, after reviewing a report by Cherkasky, the
Justice Department said in a mandatory court filing in federal
court in Brooklyn that there remains "much work to be done."
In a court filing earlier this month, the Justice Department
said Cherkasky "continues to identify specific areas of HSBC
Group's AML and sanctions compliance program where further
remediation is required."
It added that the bank "continues to work to address and
remediate these areas."
(Reporting by Brett Wolf in St. Louis; Editing by Tom Brown and
Grant McCool)