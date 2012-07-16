* Senate panel: HSBC allowed shadowy funds to move globally
* Report cites problems at bank and its U.S. regulator
* Bank compliance staff overwhelmed - report
* Senator Levin says HSBC culture was "polluted"
(Adds more detail from report; HSBC, OCC comments)
By Carrick Mollenkamp
WASHINGTON, July 16 A "pervasively polluted"
culture at HSBC Holdings Plc allowed the bank to act as
financier to clients seeking to route shadowy funds from the
world's most dangerous and secretive corners, including Mexico,
Iran, the Cayman Islands, Saudi Arabia and Syria, according to a
scathing U.S. Senate report issued on Monday.
While the big British bank's problems have been known for
nearly a decade, the Senate probe detailed just how sweeping the
problems have been, both at the bank and at the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency, a top U.S. bank regulator which the
report said failed to properly monitor HSBC.
"The culture at HSBC was pervasively polluted for a long
time," said Senator Carl Levin, chairman of the U.S. Senate
Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, a Congressional
watchdog panel.
The report comes at a troubling time for a banking industry
reeling from a multi-country probe into the manipulation of
global benchmark rates. Last month, rival British bank Barclays
Plc agreed to pay a $453 million fine to settle a
U.S.-U.K. probe into the rigging of the benchmark interest rate
known as the London interbank offered rate, or Libor.
The report caps a year-long inquiry that included a review
of 1.4 million documents and interviews with 75 HSBC officials
and bank regulators. It will be the focus of a hearing on
Tuesday at which HSBC and OCC officials are scheduled to
testify.
The bank and the regulator are expected to face tough
questions at the hearing about how the abuses were allowed to
continue, even after the OCC took regulatory action against HSBC
in 2010. A Reuters investigation found persistent and troubling
lapses in the bank's anti-money laundering compliance since
2010.
In an emailed statement, HSBC said the Senate report had
provided "important lessons for the whole industry in seeking to
prevent illicit actors entering the global financial system."
The bank said it is spending more money on compliance and
has become more coordinated in policing high-risk transactions.
The report also contained strong criticism of the OCC,
saying the regulator failed to crack down on the bank despite
multiple red flags, allowing money laundering issues "to
accumulate into a massive problem."
Thomas Curry, who took over as comptroller less than four
months ago, said in a statement on Monday that anti-money
laundering compliance "is crucial to our nation's efforts to
combat criminal activity and terrorism, and the OCC expects
national banks and federal thrifts to have programs in place to
effectively comply with these laws."
Curry said the Senate report had made a number of
"thoughtful" recommendations, "which we fully embrace."
Among HSBC's problems, the report described the bank's
compliance division as unable to battle the suspect money. High
turnover of top compliance officials made it difficult for
reform to take hold, the report said. Employees were
"overwhelmed," by a mounting number of suspect transactions that
needed review.
"We're strapped and getting behind in investigations," one
bank official wrote in June 2008. By that time, HSBC was cutting
costs to offset losses tied to subprime home loans and the
brewing financial crisis. In 2010, one disgusted top compliance
official threw up his hands and quit after less than a year on
the job, according to the report.
Typical of the problems inside the bank were transactions
tied to Mexico, a country the report said is "under siege from
drug crime, violence and money laundering."
HSBC, according to the report, helped move money for a
Mexican foreign-exchange dealer called Casa de Cambio Puebla
that served as a hub for laundered proceeds, according to the
report.
Between 2005 and 2007, there was a "growing flood" of U.S.
dollars moving between the exchange house and HSBC, setting off
red flags inside HSBC. Some bankers claimed the transfers were
legal. One said the money came from Mexican landscapers working
in the United States and routing money back home to their
families.
HSBC ultimately closed the account in November 2007 after it
received a seizure warrant from the Mexican attorney general
seeking money tied to the exchange dealer, the Senate report
said.
(Reporting by Carrick Mollenkamp; Editing by Alwyn Scott and
Tim Dobbyn)