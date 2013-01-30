LONDON Jan 30 HSBC said it had set up
a new board committee to improve risk management, combat
financial crime and help it simplify its business activities.
Europe's biggest bank said on Wednesday it had set up the
Financial System Vulnerabilities Committee. It said Jim Comey
will join as a non-executive director of the bank in March and
will be a member of the committee, joined by two other
non-executive directors and five independent advisers.
Chairman Douglas Flint said the committee will help CEO
Stuart Gulliver "to simplify business activities and enhance
risk management and control" by improving standards across the
bank.