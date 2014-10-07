(Corrects typo in second paragraph)
LONDON Oct 7 Two directors of HSBC Holdings
Plc's British business are set to leave the bank
because they are unhappy with new rules that can result in jail
sentences for senior bankers, a source familiar with the matter
said.
Alan Thomson, a member of the audit and risk committees of
HSBC Bank Plc, has tendered his resignation from the bank and
John Trueman, the deputy chairman of HSBC Bank Plc, is on the
verge of resigning, the source said.
Sky News reported on Tuesday that the likely departures of
both men were a direct consequence of new proposals to
strengthen accountability for senior bankers.
The Bank of England has launched a consultation on tougher
oversight of top bankers, known as the Senior Persons Regime, as
called for by a Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards.
The new regime includes powers to jail bankers for up to
seven years for reckless misconduct. Top bankers would have to
prove to regulators they were not aware of or had challenged
dubious behaviour at the time.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)