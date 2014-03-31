MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 31 HSBC Holdings Plc said an agreement to sell its banking business in Uruguay to Banco GNB Sudameris had ended.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank by market capitalisation, did not give a reason for the agreement falling through, but said on Monday that it was exploring alternative options for a sale of the business.
HSBC struck a deal in 2012 to sell its operations in Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and Paraguay for $400 million to Banco GNB Sudameris.
The European bank has been quitting smaller markets and businesses to cut costs and streamline operations. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, told Reuters on Saturday that it will not accept an offer from the company to return to the negotiating table, and it called on the company to clarify some of its negotiating positions.