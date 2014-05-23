BRIEF-MHP approves interim dividend of $0.7492/shr
* Says board approved payment of interim dividend of US$0.7492 per share for 2016, equivalent to approximately US$80 million
LONDON May 23 HSBC's Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver reiterated the bank's pledge to increase dividend payouts despite uncertainties over future capital requirements demanded by regulators.
"Whilst there remains uncertainty for the entire industry about the final capital requirements set by regulators, our plan is for the dividend to continue to grow, as it has in each year since 2009," Gulliver told shareholders at the bank's annual meeting on Friday.
MOSCOW, March 15 Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal said on Wednesday its 2016 net earnings rose 79 percent year-on-year to $395 million due to higher prices for precious metals and foreign exchange gains driven by a stronger rouble.
* Profit before tax growth of 31% to £46.0 million (2015: £35.3 million) driven by improved operating margins to 12.0% (2015: 9.7%)