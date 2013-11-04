* HSBC Q3 results due at 0815 GMT on Monday
* Pretax profit seen $5.5 bn, up 10 pct on year ago
* Operating costs seen down $1.5 bln on year to $8.8 bn
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Nov 4 HSBC Holdings is expected
to report a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Monday as
Europe's biggest bank benefits from cost cuts and the absence of
a big provision to cover a fine last year.
The rise is unlikely to put to rest concerns about HSBC's
growth prospects as tougher regulations squeeze profits,
investment banking income drops and the threat remains of
further litigation over the bank's past conduct.
HSBC is expected to report a pretax profit of $5.5 billion
for the three months to the end of September, according to the
average of 13 analysts polled by the bank. That compares to $5
billion a year ago, excluding losses from changes in the value
of the bank's own debt.
Operating costs are forecast to fall $1.5 billion from a
year ago to $8.8 billion, as Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver's
plan to streamline HSBC and improve profitability pays off. In
the three years of a revival plan, he has sold or exited 54
businesses and cut $4.1 billion in annual costs.
Gulliver has also pledged to instil a more responsible
culture and reduce risk across his bank after it was fined a
record $1.9 billion last year for compliance failings in Mexico.
HSBC set aside $800 million in the third quarter of last
year to cover the fine, which showed serious flaws in its risk
management and left the bank under pressure to improve
compliance and reduce its complexity.
The industry remains under close scrutiny from regulators.
HSBC rivals including Barclays, Deutsche Bank
and JPMorgan said last week they were
co-operating with authorities investigating possible
manipulation of currency markets by a host of major banks.
HSBC said in August it might have to pay $1.6 billion to
settle with a U.S. regulator over allegations it mis-sold
mortgage-backed bonds during the housing bubble.
HSBC's profits are expected to rise to nearly $26 billion
this year from $21 billion in 2012, according to the average of
analysts polled by the company. It made $14.1 billion in the
first half of the year, up 10 percent from a year before.