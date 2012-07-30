LONDON, July 30 HSBC's underlying
profit dipped 3 percent from a year ago to $10.6 billion as
Europe's biggest bank set aside $2 billion to cover U.S. law
enforcement and regulatory costs and to compensate UK customers
for mis-selling.
A U.S. Senate report this month slammed HSBC for letting
clients shift funds from dangerous and secretive countries, and
HSBC said on Monday it was setting aside $700 million to cover
"certain law enforcement and regulatory matters".
It set aside $1.3 billion to compensate UK customers for
mis-selling.
HSBC on Monday reported a pretax profit of $12.7 billion for
the six months to the end of June, up 11 percent on the year and
above an average analyst forecast of $12.5 billion, according to
a poll by the company. But underlying profit, stripping out
gains from U.S. assets sales and losses on the value of its own
debt, was down 3 percent on the year to $10.6 billion.
