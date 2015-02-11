SAN SALVADOR Feb 11 El Salvador's attorney
general on Wednesday said his office has launched an
investigation to determine whether 54 Salvadorans were involved
in opening 54 secret accounts with HSBC in Switzerland.
The accounts under investigation were opened between 1988
and 2006 and worth a total of $88.2 million, said Luis Martinez,
the country's attorney general.
"We have ordered the Financial Investigations Unit to carry
out the investigations," he said, without giving details.
HSBC faces an investigation by U.S. authorities and
an inquiry by British lawmakers after admitting failings by its
Swiss private bank that may have allowed some customers to dodge
taxes.
(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Diane Craft)