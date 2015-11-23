DUBAI Nov 23 HSBC has cut jobs in its
retail and commercial banking units in the United Arab Emirates
(UAE) as the bank prepares for lower growth in the Gulf Arab
state next year, a source familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
The bank in June announced plans to slash 50,000 jobs
globally, equivalent to nearly one in five people employed by
the lender, as part of a strategy aimed at combating sluggish
growth across its sprawling empire and to boost dividend
payments.
Economic growth in the Gulf Arab region, including the UAE,
has also been stalling due to lower oil prices and subsequent
cuts in state spending, which is being felt in the local banking
system including through increasing default rates among small
and medium-sized businesses.
The job cuts, which local media reports put at around 150 in
total, were mainly within commercial and retail banking and were
partly a preemptive measure due to the expectation of slower
growth forecasts next year, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
"As flagged in our Investor Update, we have targeted
significant cost reductions by the end of 2017, and we
continually review and manage our overall headcount
requirements," an HSBC spokeswoman said.
The bank employs more than 8,000 people in the Middle East
and North Africa.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold; Editing by Alex
Smith, David French and Mark Potter)