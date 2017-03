LONDON Dec 4 HSBC Holdings said it intends to defend itself against European Union antitrust regulators who have opened proceedings against it and other banks in an investigation against alleged interest rate rigging.

"We intend to defend ourselves vigorously," a spokesman for HSBC said.

EU antitrust regulators fined six financial institutions a record total of 1.71 billion euros ($2.3 billion) on Wednesday for rigging financial benchmarks.