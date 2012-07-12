* Senate panel to hold money laundering hearing on July 17

* FT reported HSBC could face $1 billion fine

* HSBC had flagged potentially significant fine

* HSBC shares down 2.4 percent

LONDON, July 12 Shares in HSBC Holdings Plc fell on Thursday after the Financial Times reported it could face a record $1 billion fine following an investigation by U.S. authorities into breakdowns in money laundering prevention.

Shares in the British bank were down 2.4 percent to 555.3 pence by 1155 GMT, outpacing a 1 percent drop in UK blue chip stocks as a whole, as the market pondered the extent of the punishment the bank could face as part of a U.S. probe into shadowy money flows.

HSBC declined to comment on the potential level of the fine but, in its annual report in February, it had said that any fines or penalties imposed could be "significant".

The Senate panel said on Wednesday it would detail the findings of its inquiry at a hearing on July 17 entitled "Vulnerabilities to Money Laundering, Drugs, and Terrorist Financing: HSBC Case History".

A $1 billion fine would be substantially higher than penalties handed out to ING Bank and Wachovia for offences relating to the movement of illicit funds.

"The statements in the press seem to amount to tacit acknowledgement of liability by HSBC management so we await precise terms and settlement amounts," said Investec analyst Ian Gordon. "If the number is as large as reported it's not insignificant but the market will treat it as a one-off." (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by David Holmes)