LONDON, Sept 6 HSBC is to exit Georgia, as the British bank continues to retreat from countries where it has struggled to compete, as part of a broader cost-cutting and restructuring programme designed to boost earnings.

"In Georgia we have limited size and scale and, despite considerable efforts in the country, we feel now is the right time to withdraw from the market. We have informed the regulator and our employees, and will be informing our customers as we work towards securing a smooth exit," Guy Lewis, chief executive of HSBC Bank Georgia, said on Tuesday.

HSBC, which has already quit retail banking in markets such as Poland and Russia, said it expected to make a full withdrawal from Georgia by early 2012. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor)