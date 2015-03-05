DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 5 HSBC has named Carola Schmettow as new Chief Executive of its German unit HSBC Trinkaus, replacing Andreas Schmitz who has led the bank since 2006.

Schmettow will take up the post in June, when Schmitz is to become chairman, the outgoing executive said at a press conference on Thursday.

Schmettow, 51, has served as a board member for HSBC Trinkaus since 2006 and started her career at the bank in 1992.

Separately, HSBC Trinkaus Chief Financial Officer Paul Hagen said that the bank will likely need a further capital increase for its growth initiative.

In September, HSBC Trinkaus, which is 80.7 percent owned by British lender HSBC, increased its equity by 381 million euros by issuing new shares. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)