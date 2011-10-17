HONG KONG Oct 17 HSBC said on Monday it has entered into arrangements with newly formed Graycliff Partners LP for managing its investment advisory business in the United States and Latin America.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, HSBC said Graycliff will manage about $1.1 billion in private equity, mezzanine and real estate investments in the middle market of the United States and Latin America.

The arrangements, which are expected to become effective in the fourth quarter of 2011, are conditional upon the regulatory registration of Graycliff Partners, a new company formed by members of the current HSBC Capital (USA) Inc who will be leaving HSBC.

