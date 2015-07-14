LONDON, July 14 HSBC should have done more due diligence before its purchase of the Swiss private banking business that allegedly allowed customers to dodge taxes, its former Chairman Stephen Green said.

"With the benefit of hindsight, it would have been better to have drilled into the detail much earlier. We didn't get everything right," Green told the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee on Wednesday. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)