LONDON, July 14 FORMER HSBC CHAIR SAYS BANK SHOULD HAVE 'DRILLED INTO ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING ISSUES' IN MEXICO EARLIER FORMER HSBC CHAIR GREEN SAYS IT WAS CLEAR COMPLIANCE NEEDED TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY REINFORCED FORMER HSBC CHAIR SAYS LIKELY TO BE FEW ACQUISITIONS IN BANKING INDUSTRY FOR 'SOME CONSIDERABLE TIME' FORMER HSBC CHAIR SAYS BANK SHOULD HAVE FOCUSED ON ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING ISSUES AT MEXICAN BUSINESS EARLIER FORMER HSBC CHAIR GREEN SAYS HIGH BANKERS' PAY LEFT HIM FEELING UNCOMFORTABLE (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)