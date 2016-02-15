LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - HSBC Holdings said it is keeping its
headquarters in Britain, after a 10-month review that considered
moving its base to Hong Kong or elsewhere.
Europe's biggest bank said its decision, released late
Sunday, was based on Britain being an important and globally
connected economy with a respected regulatory framework and
legal system and experience in handling complex international
affairs. It also cited the UK's large pool of highly skilled,
international talent.
But any relief for HSBC's London-based investment bank staff
was short-lived, as the bank immediately raised the prospect of
moving about 1,000 of them to Paris if Britain opts to leave the
European Union.
Chief executive Stuart Gulliver said if Britain left the EU
it would have a "significant impact" on HSBC's investment bank.
"We have 5,000 people in global banking and markets (HSBC's
investment bank) in London and I could imagine that around 20%
of those would move to Paris," he told Sky News on Monday.
Britain is expected to hold a referendum in June on whether
to stay in the EU.
After its decision to keep its headquarters in Britain, HSBC
said it will scrap its previous policy of reviewing its domicile
every three years, and will now only do so when there is a
material change. That reflects the significant distraction the
HQ review has been at a time the bank is trying to cut costs,
sell businesses and improve returns.
It said the decision by its 19-person board to stay in
London was unanimous.
"Having our headquarters in the UK and our significant
business in Asia-Pacific delivers the best of both worlds to our
stakeholders," said Gulliver.
Since HSBC announced its review, Britain's government has
softened its stance towards banks in terms of taxation and
regulation. Concerns have also grown in recent months about the
influence of mainland China on Hong Kong affairs.
"This news reflects changes in the UK and in China," said
John Thanassoulis, professor of financial economics at Warwick
Business School. "For the UK this is the positive side of the
change in emphasis made clear by the Chancellor. That is less
confrontational regulation of banks."
The decision is a boost to London's status as a global
financial centre, under threat since the financial crisis of
2008/09 from tougher regulation and rising costs, and the UK
government, which was keen for HSBC to stay.
Analysts had estimated the cost of moving out of London at
about US$1.5bn, a hefty bill to swallow unless HSBC was going to
get clear tax and regulatory advantages.
An even bigger risk of moving could have been the disruption
it could have caused. Although only a few hundred senior staff
were likely to have moved, it would have involved major changes
to structure and licences at a time the bank already has a lot
on its plate.
Analysts said HSBC is likely to turn its attention to
succession planning now it is not moving, including for Douglas
Flint, who has been chairman since December 2010 and was finance
director for previous 15 years. Gulliver could also leave in the
next two years, industry observers have said.
HSBC, which was founded in 1865 by a Scottish colonial
shipping official in Hong Kong and added Shanghai a month later,
moved headquarters to London in 1993 as a condition of its
takeover of Midland Bank. It came at a time the bank was
shifting west with expansion in Europe and the US.
But in the last decade its priorities have shifted back
east, partly due to a disastrous foray into sub-prime lending in
the US.
HSBC said on Sunday Asia remained at the heart of its
strategy, as outlined in a review released last June, which it
said reflected increasing shifts in global trade and capital
flows to and from Asia. It is putting particular emphasis on
investing further in the Pearl River Delta, an industrial region
of more than 42 million people north of Hong Kong which already
accounts for half of HSBC's China revenues.
It could look to revive plans for a listing on the Shanghai
international board, which has been discussed for more than 10
years and been delayed multiple times by Chinese authorities.
HSBC has long said it wants to be one of the first overseas
firms to list in Shanghai when allowed, but that talk has died
down in recent years. The opening of Stock Connect has made it
less urgent.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, which had earlier said it
would welcome an HSBC move to Hong Kong, said it respected the
board's decision to maintain the status quo, and UK business and
banking groups welcomed the decision.
HSBC's London shares were up 1% by mid-morning on Monday,
underperforming a 3.8% rise by the European banking index.
