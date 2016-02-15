HONG KONG Feb 15 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc are indicated to open up 3.4 percent on Monday after the board unanimously decided to keep its headquarters in Britain.

HSBC's Hong Kong shares were indicated to open at HK$49.75 while the benchmark Hang Seng Index was indicated to start 1.9 percent up. nL8N15T0X6 (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)