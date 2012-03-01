ZURICH, March 1 HSBC's alternative asset
management arm is scouring the market for promising new hedge
fund managers, whose ranks are swelling ahead of the imposition
of the Volcker rule, which cracks down on banks trading with
their own money.
The rule could prove a boon for HSBC's recently launched
emerging manager programme as it is providing hedge fund
managers across strategies such as long-short equity, distressed
debt and trading funds.
"Several opportunities are arising from the Volcker rule.
People are leaving the banks and launching their own funds,"
Peter Rigg, head of HSBC's alternative investment group
told Reuters at a presentation in Zurich.
The Volcker rule, named after former Federal Reserve
Chairman Paul Volcker, prohibits banks from trading with their
own funds for profit, encouraging so-called proprietary traders
to set up shop on their own.
U.S. regulators said on Wednesday they are unlikely to have
the rule finalised by a July deadline, but many managers are
still exiting banks ahead of when the ban is due to come into
force.
Ex-Goldman Sachs stars like Pierre-Henri Flamand and
Morgan Sze are among those to have already made the move.
Rigg said many managers perform best in the early years,
when their funds are still small and they rely on strong returns
to earn performance fees and draw in clients, rather than living
off management fees levied on large asset bases.
He said HSBC's $38 billion alternatives investment business
can negotiate good fee discounts with these managers which it
then passes on to its clients.
Rigg said HSBC's funds of hedge funds were currently in
"risk off" mode, meaning they are underweight strategies like
long-short equities which rely more on market fundamentals than
investor sentiment, while favouring strategies which look to
profit from market trends, as well as smaller, nimble managers.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; additional reporting by Tommy
Wilkes in London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)