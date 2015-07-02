July 2 Robert Lynch, head of G-10 currency strategy at HSBC Holdings Plc in New York, has left the bank, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Before joining the London-based bank in 2005, Lynch worked as senior FX strategist at BNP Paribas for eights years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

HSBC could not be immediately reached for comments. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)