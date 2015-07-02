BRIEF-Sodastream says work stoppage at unit's Lehavim facility not impacted business operations
* In Q4 2016, co was notified by Histadrut that employees of co's Israeli subsidiary had decided to join the Histadrut
July 2 Robert Lynch, head of G-10 currency strategy at HSBC Holdings Plc in New York, has left the bank, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Before joining the London-based bank in 2005, Lynch worked as senior FX strategist at BNP Paribas for eights years, according to his LinkedIn profile.
HSBC could not be immediately reached for comments. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
* Announced expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in North America
SAO PAULO, March 22 Most members of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA's board want to oust Chief Executive Officer Rômel de Souza for allegedly taking action to replenish the Brazilian steelmaker's cash balance without the board's permission, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.