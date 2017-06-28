BRIEF-Aegon completes sale of majority of US run-off businesses
* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AEGON'S TRANSAMERICA LIFE SUBSIDIARIES WILL REINSURE USD 14 BILLION OF LIABILITIES TO AFFILIATES OF WILTON RE US HOLDING INC
June 28 Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Diana Biggs head of business model innovations, UK & Europe.
Biggs most recently worked at her own startup, Proof of Purpose, a company that explores the use of blockchain technology to enable financial inclusion and economic empowerment.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AEGON'S TRANSAMERICA LIFE SUBSIDIARIES WILL REINSURE USD 14 BILLION OF LIABILITIES TO AFFILIATES OF WILTON RE US HOLDING INC
ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Graphic of LNG exports by country: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sohd8u