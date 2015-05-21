CHICAGO May 21 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said HSBC Holdings Plc is entitled to a new trial in a long-running securities fraud case that led to a $2.46 billion judgment against a consumer finance business it bought more than 12 years ago.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago said HSBC Finance Corp, once known as Household International Inc, deserves a new trial over whether firm-specific, non-fraud factors contributed to the decline in Household's stock price that was the basis for the class action lawsuit. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)