HONG KONG Jan 8 HSBC Holdings' Hong
Kong chief executive, Anita Fung, is leaving the bank to pursue
other opportunities outside the group, an internal memo seen by
Reuters showed on Thursday.
Helen Wong, the current group general manager and chief
executive of HSBC China, is being appointed as CEO Greater China
in a newly created role, in which she will be responsible for
mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the memo showed.
Wong has 30 years of banking experience in Greater China and
joined HSBC in 1992. Fung, who joined HSBC in 1996, will leave
the bank in mid-February.
A Hong Kong-based spokesman for HSBC confirmed the content
of the memo.
