HONG KONG Nov 10 Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world's biggest lender by market value, were set to open 7 percent lower on Thursday after Goldman Sachs sold a $1.5 billion stake in the Chinese lender.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC , Europe's biggest bank, were indicated to open 8 percent lower after its third quarter underlying pretax profit fell 36 percent and it said that its bad U.S. debts had jumped. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)