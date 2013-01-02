* Drug cartels used complex scheme to launder money
* Smuggled dollars to Mexico, put them in HSBC accounts
* Ring bought U.S. consumer goods and exported to Colombia
* Colombian businessman Chaparro emerged as key player
By Carrick Mollenkamp and Brett Wolf
Dec 31 When several Colombian men were indicted
in January 2010 on money-laundering charges, the case in
Brooklyn federal court drew little attention.
It looked like a bust of another nexus of drug traffickers
and money launderers, with mainly small-time operatives paying
the price for their crimes.
One of the men was Julio Chaparro, a 48-year-old father of
four who owned three factories that made children's clothing in
Colombia.
But to U.S. authorities the case was anything but ordinary.
Chaparro, prosecutors alleged, helped run a money-laundering
ring for drug traffickers that took advantage of lax controls at
UK-based international banking group HSBC Holdings Plc.
It was one of the most important leads for U.S. investigators
pursuing a case against the bank that eventually led to a $1.9
billion settlement on Dec. 11.
Chaparro was "basically putting the orchestra together" and
investigators saw "him as a major player in terms of cleaning a
lot of money," said James Hayes, special agent in charge of
Homeland Security Investigations at U.S. Immigration and Customs
Enforcement in New York. Known as ICE, the agency and its task
force led the probe.
The Colombian's lawyer, Ephraim Savitt, said Chaparro was a
middleman in the operation, but disputed the extent of his
client's role, saying he was the "page turner of sheet music for
the conductor."
Chaparro, who was arrested in Colombia in 2010 and
extradited to the United States in 2011, pleaded guilty to a
money-laundering conspiracy count in May and is awaiting
sentencing in 2013.
An HSBC spokesman declined comment.
Much about the trail that drug traffickers used to move U.S.
dollars - the proceeds from drug sales - through HSBC and other
banks remains unclear. By design, the process is layered to
evade detection.
But a review of confidential investigative records that
originate from two U.S. Attorney office probes and federal court
filings in New York and California, as well as interviews with
senior law-enforcement officials, shows how investigators
tracing the activities of people who allegedly worked with
Chaparro were able to expose large-scale money laundering at one
of the world's biggest banks.
The federal law-enforcement task force - named after El
Dorado, the mythical city of gold in South America - used wire
taps, email and computer searches, information from at least one
inside source, and old-fashioned surveillance, to piece together
the ring's operations.
SMUGGLED ACROSS BORDER
Drug cartels sold narcotics in the United States and routed
the cash to Mexico, often using couriers to smuggle it across
the border. That cash would then be put into bank accounts at
HSBC's Mexico unit, where large deposits could be made without
arousing suspicion, according to U.S. Department of Justice
documents.
In one filing, U.S. prosecutors said, Chaparro and others
allegedly utilized accounts at HSBC Mexico to deposit "drug
dollars and then wire those funds to ... businesses located in
the United States and elsewhere. The funds were then used to
purchase consumer goods, which were exported to South America
and resold to generate 'clean' cash."
In a typical transaction, a middleman in a drug cartel would
offer to deliver consumer goods, such as computers or washing
machines, to Colombian businesses on favorable terms. Another
person in the United States would buy the goods from firms using
funds from drug trafficking, and fulfill those orders.
Money launderers exploited the laxness of HSBC in policing
shadowy money flows, the Department of Justice said earlier this
month. Failures included not conducting due diligence on
customers, not adequately monitoring wire transfers or cash
shipments and not having enough employees to run anti-money
laundering systems. U.S. Assistant Attorney General Lanny Breuer
called the lapses "stunning failures of oversight."
The situation was so bad, according to the Department of
Justice, that in 2008, the head of HSBC's Mexican operations was
told by Mexican regulators that a local drug lord described the
bank as "the place to launder money."
The Chaparro probe, led by ICE and the Justice Department,
converged over the past two years with two other investigations
- led by federal prosecutors and investigators in West Virginia
and by the Manhattan district attorney - resulting in this
month's settlement with HSBC.
HSBC and its employees avoided criminal indictments, as the
bank agreed instead to a deferred-prosecution deal that forces
it to strengthen controls and accept a compliance monitor.
Today, Chaparro sits in a federal detention center in
Brooklyn, reading the Bible and awaiting sentencing, said
Savitt, a former U.S. prosecutor in Brooklyn, who submitted a
list of questions to Chaparro for Reuters.
"He is contrite, regretful and ashamed about his crimes,"
Savitt said. "He wants to serve his time and rejoin his family.
He understands that a prison term could prevent that from
happening for many years."
Under federal guidelines, he could face 15 to 18 years in
prison.
ON CHAPARRO'S TRAIL
The El Dorado federal task force, based in a building on the
west side of Manhattan near Chelsea Piers, serves as an umbrella
organization for some 250 law-enforcement officials from state,
local and federal agencies.
One of the task-force supervisors is Lieutenant Frank
DiGregorio, a former New York detective who spent years tracking
the so-called Black Market Peso Exchange, which is used to
convert dollars to Colombian pesos through trading in goods.
DiGregorio along with two younger investigators - Graham Klein
and Carmelo Lana - led the HSBC case.
The overall probe began in 2007 when investigators analyzed
how courier companies ferried cash through airports in Miami and
Houston, a person familiar with the case said. They ultimately
tracked that to HSBC's operations in Mexico and then connected
it to funds moving through New York.
A tipping point in the investigation came in 2009 when El
Dorado agents arrested a man named Fernando Sanclemente. Two
sources familiar with the case say Sanclemente was an operative
in Chaparro's network.
Sanclemente, who was charged with allegedly conducting
financial transactions tied to narcotics trafficking, is free on
bail with a $200,000 bond, according to the latest court docket
entry, which dates to January 2012. His lawyer, James Neville,
declined to discuss the status of the case.
According to a criminal complaint filed against him by Lana,
the El Dorado agent, on June 30, 2009, task force agents
followed Sanclemente for more than two hours as he drove around
Queens in New York to ferry cash from drug sales.
Sanclemente first met with a person for about "30 seconds"
on one street corner, and left with a yellow plastic bag. Later
that night, he drove to a Dunkin' Donuts near LaGuardia Airport,
where a black livery cab pulled up and the driver handed him a
black bag.
The El Dorado team followed Sanclemente to Laurel Hollow,
New York, some 40 minutes away, where the investigators stopped
and searched him, finding about $153,000 in the two bags. At
Sanclemente's apartment, investigators said they found ledgers
and documents consistent with money laundering.
With the arrest, investigators gained insight into
Chaparro's alleged transactions. At one point, investigators set
up undercover bank accounts where they were able to get
Chaparro's network to wire proceeds that could be traced back to
HSBC's Mexico operations, according to people familiar with the
situation and a Department of Justice filing in the HSBC case.
Federal agents would ultimately home in on $500 million that
had moved from HSBC Mexico to HSBC's operations in the United
States, according to the confidential investigative records.
Between October 6, 2008 and April 13, 2009, Chaparro and
others conducted money laundering transactions totaling $1.1
million tied to narcotics trafficking, the indictment against
Chaparro alleged.