HONG KONG, Sept 9 Europe's biggest bank HSBC
Holdings Plc said on Friday that it has
appointed former head of European equity research David May as
head of Asia equity research.
May takes over from Chris Georgs , who is moving to
London as global head of equity research, the bank said in a
statement.
Other hires include Janice Tan, who will be regional head of
consumer and retail equity research for Asia, Anderson Chow as
Asian head of infrastructure research, and Colin Davis, who will
join as head of Asian research marketing.
All four will be based in Hong Kong.
The appointments come after HSBC said on Wednesday that it
will cut 3,000 jobs in Hong Kong over the next three years, most
of which are in support functions.
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)