HONG KONG, Sept 9 HSBC Holdings Plc said on Friday that it has appointed the Asian head of its investment banking unit, Anita Fung, as Hong Kong chief executive.

Fung would replace Mark McCombe, who was leaving the company, HSBC said in a statement.

McCombe would join asset manager BlackRock Inc , a person familiar with the situation said.

Hong Kong accounted for more than a quarter of the company's total profit in the first six months of this year. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; editing by Chris Lewis)