* Defensive qualities attractive for most

* Timescale for restructuring uncertain

* Relative performance depends on risk appetite

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Sept 29 British banking heavyweight HSBC has outperformed peers this year and analysts are betting on that continuing as its Asia focus and conservative lending ethos appeals to cautious buyers scared by euro zone debt-exposed rivals.

The dual-listed lender whose stock is down 23.5 percent year-to-date, against a 37 percent for the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index , has 3 strong sells, 1 sell, 10 holds, 14 buys and 4 strong buys among broker's ratings, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. Here is a summary of their views.

At 1043 GMT, the stock was trading at 511.9 pence.

BUY

Upgrading its rating on HSBC to "outperform" this month, with a target price of 725 pence, analysts at Exane BNP Paribas said the firm was beginning to look attractive on a valuation basis against domestic peers.

"HSBC is widely viewed as a defensive stock, with limited euro exposure and surplus funding at the group level. With many banks finding it increasingly expensive to fund, we believe this gives HSBC an opportunity to take market share without compromising its margin or overall profitability," the analysts said in their note.

"The restructuring programme has been largely ignored by the market but should result in a group that is more highly geared to emerging market economies, where the growth potential is superior," they went on to say.

Nomura also has a target price of 725 pence and earlier this month upgraded its stance on HSBC to "buy" from "neutral" in a sector review which highlighted the "oversold" but recapitalised UK banks in relation to euro zone debt exposed peers.

"The shares trade on a valuation of 1.1x book value ex goodwill and 9.4x the earnings of the ongoing businesses. They also offer a yield of 4.8% on a dividend which is 2.3x covered by operating earnings. There is a judgement to be made over relative and absolute performance," they said.

"In our view, relative performance will depend on risk appetite and in particular sentiment towards official action on the eurozone and banking sector issues. However, we now regard the shares as attractive in absolute terms," they added.

SELL

Evolution Securities analyst Ian Gordon cautioned against revenue forecasts which he thinks are much too high, saying in a note last week that even though cost cuts may eventually exceed HSBC's $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion range, the cost:income ratio in the second half will be "ugly".

"Despite being well capitalised and highly liquid it simply cannot grow assets fast enough in Asia to offset the run-off from the Household disaster and other 'strategic' disposals." Gordon said, referring to HSBC's failed U.S. venture.

"With the group margin still in decline and Global Banking & Markets contributing 42% of group PBT in H1 2011, the revenue outlook is 'tricky'," said Gordon, who has a 650 pence price target on the stock.

Simon Maughan, head of sales at MF Global, which put a "sell" rating on the stock in August, said while the long-term outlook for HSBC was good, the short and medium term story was poor when considering its relative value.

The broker expects a strong rally into the year end for financials, as political moves to deal with the euro zone debt crisis progress and volatility falls back, and sees "riskier" banks as a better bet.

"You don't want to be in the safer plays. HSBC may rise but it will underperform sharply," he said.

While the longer-term restructuring of HSBC would benefit the company, under the guiding hand of the new chief executive, it will not happen quick enough to warrant a more positive rating, he said.

"Our problem is it will take three years of tremendous upheaval; tens of thousands of job losses in the back office and middle office that could be hugely disruptive. We don't know the time scale for the restructuring charges, so I can't tell you the earnings impact of that, but I know you'll have to bear the costs before you see the benefits."

(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)