* 2011 pretax profit $21.9 bln vs forecast $22.2 bln
* Sees emerging markets growing in 2012 at slower pace
* Underlying profit down 6 pct on higher costs, wages
* Shares down 1.5 pct, lag UK market
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Feb 27 HSBC Holdings Plc,
Europe's biggest bank, predicted growth in Asia and other
emerging markets would outweigh sluggish European economies this
year as it posted a $21.9 billion profit for 2011, the best
outturn by a western bank so far.
HSBC added, however, that success in emerging
markets was becoming increasingly expensive, with costs rising
10 percent, or $3.9 billion - a third of that due to higher pay.
Banks across Europe have been posting billions of dollars of
losses as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis has eroded the
value of their government bond holdings and hit their trading
operations, and as they strive to meet tough new rules aimed at
preventing a repeat of the 2007-09 banking crisis.
HSBC has been relatively unscathed because it makes more
than three quarters of its profits outside Europe and north
America. It remained upbeat on Monday about prospects for
emerging markets despite fears that some are overheating and
could see an abrupt slowdown in growth this year.
"We remain comfortable with the emerging markets (outlook)
and are confident that GDP growth in emerging markets will be
positive and China will have a soft landing," Chief Executive
Stuart Gulliver told reporters on a conference call.
"We think there's some recent buoyancy in the U.S., so the
real issue of negative focus is how the euro zone plays about,"
he added, predicting the euro zone economy would flatline this
year, with "marked recessions" in some southern countries.
HSBC, with around 7,200 offices in 80 countries, said pretax
profit rose 15 percent to $21.9 billion in 2011, just below
analysts' average forecast of $22.2 billion in a Reuters poll.
The figure fell short of the group's record profit of $24.2
billion in 2007, but beat all other western banks that have
reported so far for last year, including U.S. rival J.P. Morgan
, which made a $19 billion profit.
The world's most profitable banks in recent years have been
China's ICBC, which made $32 billion in 2010, and
China Construction Bank, which made $26.4 billion.
HSBC's profits were boosted by a $3.9 billion accounting
gain on the value of its debt. Stripping that out, underlying
pretax profit fell 6 percent to $17.7 billion, due in part to
rising wages in emerging markets and to restructuring costs.
CUTS AND BONUSES
Gulliver, who is reshaping HSBC to cut annual costs by $3.5
billion, lift profitability and sharpen its focus on Asia, said
he would step up his plan this year.
He said HSBC would continue to pay higher wages in emerging
markets, where there is strong competition for bankers among
international and local rivals, adding higher revenue from those
areas showed the investment was worthwhile.
At 0945 GMT, HSBC shares in London were down 1.5 percent at
566.1 pence, lagging a 0.7 percent decline in the UK's benchmark
FTSE 100 index. The shares have beaten the STOXX Europe
600 banking index by 15 percent over the past year.
"They've had a good run so I can't get too enthusiastic, but
they're (HSBC) going in the right direction and it's a good bet
in a difficult sector," said Brown Shipley fund manager John
Smith, who holds HSBC shares in his portfolio.
HSBC said profits at its investment bank fell 24 percent to
$7 billion, hurt as the euro zone debt crisis slowed capital
markets activity in the second half of last year.
Loan impairment charges and other credit risk-related
provisions, however, fell $1.9 billion to $12.1 billion.
The group said it paid out $4.2 billion in bonuses, down 2
percent on 2010. Banks are coming under intense pressure from
politicians and the public to rein in pay awards because of the
role of the sector in the world's economic problems.
HSBC said it paid one of its bankers, whom it declined to
name, 8 million pounds ($12.7 million) last year. Gulliver was
the second-highest paid employee, getting 7.2 million pounds --
including a 2.2 million bonus -- down from 8.4 million in 2010
when he ran the investment bank.
($1 = 0.6306 British pounds)
