JAKARTA Oct 20 British lender HSBC
plans to inject $1 billion of additional capital into its
combined Indonesian business with PT Bank Ekonomi Raharja, an
official at the Indonesian financial regulator, Ariastiadi, said
on Thursday.
HSBC separately said it would integrate its Indonesian
business with Bank Ekonomi, but a bank spokeswoman in Indonesia
declined to comment on the planned capital injection.
HSBC last year offered to buy out the minority shareholders
of Bank Ekonomi and delist the Indonesian lender from the
Jakarta stock exchange. (reut.rs/2dCfisW)
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)