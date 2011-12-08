HONG KONG Dec 8 AXA SA and
Assicurazioni Generali SpA are among bidders
shortlisted for HSBC Holdings Plc's planned
sale of its general insurance business, sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, launched the sale in September
in a deal expected to fetch about $1 billion, sources previously
told Reuters. HSBC operates a non-life insurance business in
Asia, some Latin American countries and France.
The sources said that while HSBC would prefer to sell the
unit in one lot, it could split the sale along different
geographies if it received higher bids on that basis.
It was not clear whether the two shortlisted bidders had bid
for the whole unit or parts.
Second round bids were due in late December, one of the
sources said.
HSBC declined comment. AXA and Generali also declined
comment. The sources were not authorised to speak about the deal
publicly as the discussions were private.
