HONG KONG Dec 8 AXA SA and Assicurazioni Generali SpA are among bidders shortlisted for HSBC Holdings Plc's planned sale of its general insurance business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, launched the sale in September in a deal expected to fetch about $1 billion, sources previously told Reuters. HSBC operates a non-life insurance business in Asia, some Latin American countries and France.

The sources said that while HSBC would prefer to sell the unit in one lot, it could split the sale along different geographies if it received higher bids on that basis.

It was not clear whether the two shortlisted bidders had bid for the whole unit or parts.

Second round bids were due in late December, one of the sources said.

HSBC declined comment. AXA and Generali also declined comment. The sources were not authorised to speak about the deal publicly as the discussions were private. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)