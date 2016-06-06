LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - HSBC has restructured its investment
bank as part of a push to streamline the business to make it
more profitable and "agile".
The changes include a new structure in HSBC's global banking
business by setting up a corporate, financials and
multinationals banking unit (CFMB), according to a staff memo on
Monday seen by IFR.
It marks a step-up in plans to cut costs and streamline
parts of the investment bank, which were outlined in February by
global business and markets chief executive Samir Assaf. At that
time HSBC hired senior Goldman Sachs banker Matthew Westerman to
become co-head of banking alongside Robin Phillips. The latest
changes follow the arrival of Westerman last month.
"Our new structure will deliver the best outcome for our
clients by bringing our country, sector and product teams closer
together - and improve returns for our shareholders by improving
our profitability and generating efficiencies," said Westerman
and Phillips in the memo.
HSBC has also set up a new advisory team, combining
corporate finance with mergers and acquisitions execution.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)