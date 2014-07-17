MILAN, July 17 British bank HSBC is
launching a new commercial division in Italy to lure mid-sized
companies that export abroad as cash-strapped domestic lenders
give up market share.
By introducing its new division, HSBC is lowering the bar
for access to its financial and markets services, which are
currently only offered to Italy's largest corporations.
The bank also appears to be turning a blind eye to the fact
that Italy is struggling to emerge from its longest recession in
70 years amid record corporate loan default rates.
"Right now HSBC sees an opportunity at the level of the real
economy. We want to intercept mid-sized Italian companies that
make the bulk of their revenues abroad," Marzio Perrelli, CEO of
HSBC Italy, told Reuters in an interview.
"Italian macro data are not encouraging but they are not
that terrible. Italy remains Europe's fourth-largest economy and
the world's ninth-largest in terms of trade."
While HSBC plans to expand, some foreign banks are
retreating. Barclays, which opened a retail network in
Italy before the financial crisis, said in May it was parking
its Italian retail banking operations in a bad bank, a signal it
could sell the business.
HSBC established a presence in Italy in 1995 and has been
active in investment banking, corporate finance and other
financial services. It does not have a retail presence in Italy.
HSBC is one of Italy's top three specialist banks that trade
in Italian government bonds and is also the biggest financial
partner to SACE, the state-backed company that provides
insurance and financing for Italian firms doing business abroad.
It is also one of the few bank that offers services in
renminbi, the official currency of China.
"We are in pole position to help those Italian companies
that want do business with China," Perrelli said.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca)