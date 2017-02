(Corrects headline, lead to show HSBC Premier is retail banking)

TOKYO Feb 23 HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, said it would stop providing its HSBC Premier retail banking service in Japan, meant for clients who hold more than 10 million yen ($124,500) in assets.

The bank said on Wednesday that it would stop accepting new HSBC Premier deposits from Thursday.

HSBC in December retreated from Japan's top-tier private banking market, selling a business that serves the wealthy to Credit Suisse < CSGN.VX >.

($1 = 80.3200 Japanese yen)