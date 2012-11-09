* HSBC says investigating alleged loss of data for Jersey
LONDON, Nov 9 HSBC, Europe's biggest
bank, is at the centre of an investigation by British tax
authorities into leaked data that a newspaper said showed it
provided accounts in the tax haven of Jersey for alleged
criminals.
The authorities confirmed they were looking into details of
clients in the Channel island after being handed a list of
names, addresses and account balances.
"We can confirm we have received the data and we are
studying it. We receive information from a very wide range of
sources which we use to ensure the tax rules are being
respected," HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) said in a statement.
HSBC said it was investigating the alleged loss of client
data, first reported in the Daily Telegraph, "as a matter of
urgency".
The Telegraph said some of the clients were convicted
criminals or facing criminal allegations.
"We have not been notified of any investigation in relation
to this matter by HMRC or any other authority but, should we
receive notification, we will cooperate fully with the
authorities," the bank said on Friday.
HSBC said it was "fully committed to adoption of the highest
global standards including the procedures for the acceptance of
clients".
Like all banks, HSBC, which has been criticised by U.S.
regulators for lax anti-money-laundering controls in Mexico and
elsewhere and last year saw thousands of its Swiss clients
probed by the British taxman, is obliged to report to
authorities any suspicions about the source of money deposited
in its accounts.
The bank's London-listed shares fell 0.33 percent to 600.9
pence on Friday, but outperformed the European banking index
, which dropped 1.18 percent.
After the financial crisis, the banking industry around the
world is under intense scrutiny over its standards and past
practices, which have included mis-selling of financial products
and interest-rate rigging. And banks have become caught up in
cash-strapped governments' efforts to crack down on tax evaders
sheltering money in offshore accounts.
"It feels to me like the banking sector is being seen as a
money-stuffed piñata for everyone to have a whack at - be it
regulators or governments or consumers," said one of HSBC's 10
biggest investors, who asked not to be named.
"I am very bothered, but is this an HSBC-specific issue? No,
I do not think it is. I think that general standards of
compliance are being challenged everywhere," the investor said.
CLEAN-UP
Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver has not come under much
pressure from investors since the damning U.S. money-laundering
report as he took the helm only at the start of 2011. But he
acknowledged this week it would take the industry time to clean
up the mess from past mistakes.
"There are a whole series of things that came from probably
a decade in the 2000 to 2008-09 period that have surfaced now
that the industry needs to sort out, remediate, and make sure do
not happen again," Gulliver said after setting aside more money
on Monday for a potential U.S. fine.
HSBC said earlier this week that the U.S. probe into
anti-money laundering failures could result in a fine well over
$1.5 billion and also lead to criminal charges.
The bank also is being investigated by the Internal Revenue
Service on issues relating to U.S.-based clients of a bank unit
in India and by the IRS and the U.S. Department of Justice on
U.S. tax reporting obligations of certain customers, HSBC said
in a recent U.S. regulatory filing. It also said it is
cooperating in a probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission over a Swiss private banking affiliate's dealings
with U.S. resident clients.
Investors said the U.S. anti-money laundering scandal was a
far bigger blow for the bank than a tax investigation would be.
"I do not think it's enough to derail the management.
Gulliver is regarded materially more highly than his
predecessor," a second top 10 investor in the bank said.
The leaked account data identified 4,388 British-based
people holding 699 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in current
accounts, and also included celebrities, bankers, doctors,
mining and oil executives and oil workers, according to the
Daily Telegraph report. It also included about 4,000 account
holders with addresses outside Britain.
HSBC's clients came under scrutiny from HMRC last year when
the tax authority contacted up to 6,000 Swiss client account
holders after getting their details following an exchange
agreement with French authorities.