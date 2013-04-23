* HSBC says 3,166 people affected, 2,017 to be redeployed
* Changes most affect HSBC Wealth business
* Unite says may ballot staff on strike action
By Steve Slater
LONDON, April 23 HSBC is cutting 1,149
jobs in Britain in another round of redundancies to save money
and slim down Europe's biggest bank.
The cuts are part of a three-year revival plan designed by
Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver to reduce costs, raise returns
and focus on profitable areas.
But Unite, Britain's biggest trade union, said it may ballot
its members at the bank to see if they want to strike in protest
at the latest job cuts and accused HSBC of "putting profits
before people".
Banks across the world are shedding thousands of staff to
try to increase profitability, improve technology and cope with
tougher regulations brought in after the financial crisis.
In Britain banks have also axed thousands of jobs in
response to new rules on how they sell investment products to
retail customers, and HSBC said its latest cuts reflected this
changing nature of customer behaviour and regulation.
The bank said as a result of these changes its customers
will have a single advisor for both their banking and wealth
management needs and while 3,166 UK jobs would be affected by
the plans the bank expects to redeploy 2,017 staff.
The net loss in jobs adds to 2,200 UK job cuts made a year
ago..
The bank employs just over 47,000 staff in Britain, or about
40,000 excluding its investment bank and head office.
The latest cuts will mostly come from wealth management,
where HSBC said it is shifting advisors into its consumer retail
banking business from June. Some 942 relationship management
roles will go, including commercial banking financial advisor
positions.
Staff will also be affected in support roles and commercial
banking.
Gulliver has cut 34,500 global jobs since taking over in
early 2011, or 12 percent of staff, which has slashed annual
costs by $3.6 billion.
He is expected to say next month he is targeting another $1
billion of annual savings, which could result in another 5,000
redundancies this year, analysts estimated.
Gulliver has axed jobs across North America, Latin America,
Europe and Asia-Pacific, excluding Hong Kong. He said he
expected to shed 30,000 jobs by taking out bureaucracy and
underperforming businesses when he laid out a three-year revival
plan in May 2011, but said he also wanted to add 15,000 in
faster growing areas.
Although he has surpassed his target to slice $3.5 billion
off annual expenses, costs accounted for 62.8 percent of income
last year, well above another target to get that ratio below 52
percent.
"END OF THEIR TETHER..."
HSBC said it would support staff who do not currently give
financial advice to take the diploma they would need to become a
wealth adviser, although Unite said it is a tough qualification
that about a quarter of people fail after two attempts.
"HSBC is making staff suffer in the search for ever greater
profits. The bank's behaviour is a disgrace," said union officer
Dominic Hook.
Hook said it followed other moves to cut pensions, holidays
and sick pay. "Staff are at the end of their tether and we will
be asking them in due course if they are prepared to take part
in a strike ballot to oppose this unprecedented attack by this
very profitable bank."
HSBC made a profit of $20.6 billion last year, down 6
percent on 2011.
Chairman Douglas Flint said on Monday that less affluent
customers could lose access to basic financial services under
the new regulatory regime for giving investment advice in
Britain.
More than 80,000 banking jobs have been shed in Britain
since the end of 2008. Most have come at Lloyds and
Royal Bank of Scotland which have axed about 32,000 and
25,000 UK jobs respectively.
Barclays' chief executive Antony Jenkins has warned
that as technology improves about 40,000 jobs could go across
its operations over the long-term, or about a quarter of staff.