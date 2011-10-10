SEOUL Oct 10 South Korea's KDB Financial Group, a holding company of state-run Korea Development Bank, is considering buying HSBC Holdings' retail banking operations in the country, sources with direct knowledge of proposals said.

Two sources told Reuters on Monday that KDB had begun looking into a possible takeover but had not made a final decision about whether to move forward.

Local media earlier reported that HSBC plans to sell 11 retail branches across South Korea so as to concentrate on corporate and investment banking businesses.

"It is hard to say, because this is a game that has a counterpart," KDB Chairman Kang Man-soo was quoted as saying in an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Sunday, referring to its potential takeover targets.

"We cannot comment on media rumours or speculation," said a Seoul-based spokeswoman at HSBC.

A KDB spokesman declined to comment.

KDB is on the lookout for buys in a bid to expand its deposit base and retail networks after its aborted takeover attempt of Woori Finance Holdings .

The London-based bank's planned exit from retail banking in Korea comes amid a revamp plan launched by new Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver in May to lift profitability.

HSBC's Korean retail operations would be a nice fit with KDB, which is smaller and has fewer retail networks compared with big homegrown lenders such as Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank .

In South Korea, HSBC made 116.7 billion won ($99 million) in net profit from January to June, compared to 182.7 billion won in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 1178.500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)