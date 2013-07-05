HONG KONG, July 5 HSBC Holdings Ltd is planning to close its retail banking and wealth management businesses in South Korea from July 8, the bank said on Friday.

HSBC will seek regulatory approval to close its retail branches in South Korea. That leaves behind its global banking and markets business, which serves corporate clients.

The decision comes as part of HSBC's global review which has seen it close or dispose of 52 businesses worldwide since May 2011, the bank said.