July 9 HSBC Holdings has hired Ben Laidler as its new head of research in the Americas, overseeing analysts covering stocks, bonds and macro issues.

Laidler, a fluent Spanish speaker, most recently ran Latin American equity research and strategy at JPMorgan Chase, HSBC said in a news release. He will be based in New York.

He replaces Patrick Boucher, who headed HSBC's research team in the Americas for six years. Boucher is assuming a new global role as head of product management for equity research at the London-based bank company.

Laidler's experience in Latin American markets "will be invaluable as we look to develop our franchise further in key emerging markets," Stuart Parkinson, HSBC's chief executive of global research said, in a prepared statement.

HSBC employs more than 600 people in 23 countries in its global research division.

