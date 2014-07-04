BRIEF-Verizon announces tender offers for 30 series of notes of Verizon and some of its units
* Verizon announces tender offers for 30 series of notes of Verizon and certain of its subsidiaries
SAO PAULO, July 4 Rogério Calderón, a former senior executive at Brazilian bank Itaú, has been tapped to become chief financial officer of HSBC in Latin America, according to a source with knowledge of the appointment.
Until April, Calderón, previously a PricewaterhouseCoopers executive, was senior vice president of finance risk and compliance at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank.
He will assume the new regional post for HSBC in the second half of July. (Reporting by Aluisio Pereira and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Innova Gaming - engaged Raymond James Ltd as financial advisors to special committee of board in response to unsolicited proposal by Pollard Banknote Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Daiichi Sankyo Inc announces new analyses of once-daily savaysa (edoxaban) in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to be presented at the acc 66th annual scientific session