HONG KONG May 10 HSBC plc, Europe's
biggest bank, is in talks over possible sale of its operations
in Colombia, Peru, Uruguay and Paraguay, the company said in a
statement on Thursday.
HSBC has been exiting sub-scale markets and businesses in
order to cut costs and streamline its mammoth operations under
the new CEO Stuart Gulliver.
The London-based bank operates in 85 countries and Gulliver
is trying to sharpen its focus on fast-growing Asian markets.
HBSC did not specifiy the size of its Latam operations.
