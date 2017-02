MEXICO CITY May 11 HSBC Holdings PLC said on Friday that it had agreed to sell its operations in Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and Paraguay for $400 million in cash to Banco GNB Sudameris.

The Colombia and Peru deals are expected to close in the last quarter of this year and Uruguay and Paraguay should close in the first quarter of 2013, the company said in a statement released in Mexico City. (Reporting By Tomas Sarmiento)