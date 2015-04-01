(Recasts lead, adds quote)
March 31 A New York judge this week dismissed a
lawsuit filed by the state's attorney general that accused HSBC
Holdings Plc of ignoring a law designed to protect
homeowners from foreclosure.
The lawsuit, filed in 2013 by New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman, alleged HSBC violated a state law requiring
lenders to file paperwork, known as a request for judicial
intervention, which entitles homeowners to settlement
intervention, which entitles homeowners to settlement
conferences within 60 days to negotiate loan modifications.
Justice John Michalski of New York State Supreme Court in
Buffalo dismissed the case on Monday, ruling that HSBC's delay
or failure in filing the administrative paperwork was
procedural, not substantive, and did not qualify as an "illegal
act," according to a copy of the decision seen by Reuters.
"The mere possibility" that HSBC might have violated the law
"cannot serve as the basis" for the lawsuit, Michalski said.
Rob Sherman of the media relations team at HSBC told
Reuters: "We of course agree with the court's decision to
dismiss the case, and remain committed to ensuring that
struggling homeowners are treated fairly."
The decision could not immediately be located in court
records.
Matt Mittenthal, a spokesman for the New York attorney
general, said the office had not decided whether to appeal.
"Despite this ruling, Attorney General Schneiderman will
continue to fight for families struggling to recover from the
housing crisis," he said.
