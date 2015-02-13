LONDON Feb 13 HSBC Holdings Plc said it had sometimes failed to live up to the standards expected by society in the past, but it had overhauled its Swiss private bank and some people alleged by media reports to have been its clients were not.

HSBC's Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters he had also been called to give evidence to lawmakers over the allegations. HSBC this week admitted failings in compliance and controls in its Swiss private bank, prompting Britain's Treasury Committee to call HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint to give evidence about the issue on Feb. 25.

"I share your frustration that the media focus on historical events makes it harder for people to see the efforts we have made to put things right," Gulliver said in the memo.

"But we must acknowledge we sometimes failed to live up to the standards the societies we serve rightly expected from us," he said.

