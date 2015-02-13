(Adds details)
By Steve Slater
LONDON Feb 13 The boss of HSBC said
the bank had sometimes failed to live up to the standards
expected of it, in his first response to allegations of helping
hundreds of people dodge taxes.
HSBC this week admitted failings in compliance and controls
in its Swiss private bank after media allegations it may have
enabled clients to avoid paying tax, but Chief Executive Stuart
Gulliver said many people alleged to have been clients had long
since left and some never were clients.
The disclosures have sparked a political row in Britain over
practices at HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, and whether tax
authorities had done enough to pursue possible wrongdoers.
Gulliver said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters he had been
called to give evidence to lawmakers over the allegations. HSBC
Chairman Douglas Flint has already been called to answer
questions about the issue on Feb. 25.
"I share your frustration that the media focus on historical
events makes it harder for people to see the efforts we have
made to put things right," Gulliver said in the memo.
"But we must acknowledge we sometimes failed to live up to
the standards the societies we serve rightly expected from us."
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
(ICIJ), which coordinated the release of details of leaked data
about HSBC clients up to 2007, said the list of people who held
accounts with the Swiss arm included royalty, sports and rock
stars, Hollywood actors, politicians and arms dealers.
Having a Swiss bank account is not illegal and many are held
for legitimate purposes.
The Guardian newspaper said on Friday HSBC had provided
accounts for clients implicated in African corruption scandals,
blood diamond trading and others alleged to have been involved
in bribery and cocaine smuggling.
Gulliver said of about 140 names mentioned in media reports,
106 were no longer clients. Several left the bank before the
data was taken. And a number of other named individuals had
never been clients.
Gulliver said HSBC's Swiss bank had been completely
overhauled since 2008 and HSBC was now run with far greater
central control and with more than 7,000 compliance staff,
double the number in 2011.
Gulliver said he and Flint welcomed the opportunity to
explain the changes to Britain's Treasury Committee.
One of the lawmakers on the Parliamentary panel said on
Friday it could also quiz former HSBC Chairman Stephen Green,
who held the post from 2006 to 2010 and was UK trade minister
from 2011 until 2013.
